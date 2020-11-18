Hunan, Xinjiang drum up winter tourism in Shanghai

Both destinations offer attractive discounts and spectacular winter scenery to visitors, as demonstrated at an ongoing travel fair.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Cultural and tourism authorities from central China's Hunan Province and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region revealed their winter tourism splendor during the ongoing China International Travel Mart 2020 to boost their tourism recovery.

Various tourism-related activities will be held in Zhangjiajie City in Hunan between December 1 and February 28, a highlight of the province's serial winter tourism campaign.

Marathon and jogging events, world heritage photograph exhibitions, and Zhangjiajie Hot Spring Tourism Festival are on the activity list, the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism said in Shanghai.

The province has launched an annual pass covering nearly 100 tourist attractions including six 5A-level national tourist attractions such as the Wulingyuan scenic area and Dishui Cave, the department said.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Intangible cultural heritages from the province such as tanci, narration with singing and music, and flower drum opera were performed in Shanghai.

The province kicked off a weeklong cultural and tourism promotion campaign in the Yangtze River Delta region on Tuesday, featuring performances, lucky draws and road shows.

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region showcases its winter tourism splendor in Shanghai as well during the travel fair, which runs between Monday and Wednesday.

Tourists are invited to ski in Altay Prefecture, watch an ice bubble spectacle at Sayram Lake, a pearl of the Silk Road, and appreciate the snowy landscape of Tianshan Mountains, the Culture and Tourism Department of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

People can also take a hot spring bath, experience diversified ethnic minority cultures and capture the winter beauty and magnificence of vast deserts, Danxia landform and poplar forests in the autonomous region, officials said.

Shanghai places great importance on its assistance to Xinjiang and fruitful results have been yielded in tourism infrastructure construction, Silk Road culture promotion, the integrated development of business, culture and tourism, and the training of tourism professionals, boosting exchange and economy, said Zhang Qi, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Shanghai has paired with Xinjiang in a national program to assist in its development. Tourism support is part of the scheme.

The city and Xinjiang are highly complementary in their tourism resources and have huge cooperation potentials, and it is expected that they will deepen cooperation to promote the booming development of their cultural and tourism industries, said Zhang.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong