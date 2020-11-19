Toilet industry embraces smart technology

China's toilet revolution continues as the industry adopts the latest innovations in sanitation and pandemic control.

Hu Min / SHINE

Smart technologies, equipment and solutions are taking the spotlight at the annual China Toilet Revolution Innovation Expo in Xuhui District, which coincides with World Toilet Day on Thursday.

The three-day expo held at Shanghai Everbright Exhibition Center from Thursday exhibits a range of toilet-related epidemic prevention technology, eco-technology, odor-removal and air-purifying technology, face-recognition toilet paper dispensers, sewage treatment technology, as well as public and household toilet equipment and innovative products.

In its sixth year, the industry event gathers about 100 companies in the field to display their products and technologies.

Hu Min / SHINE

On its first day, 26 toilet project deals worth about 15 million yuan (US$2.29 million) in total were signed, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

An online platform with webcasts is open to those unable to attend in person.

Pandemic prevention and control technologies at public toilets are a highlight of the expo.

Foam disinfection technology which significantly reduces the survival time of viruses is on display.

"The foam provides a natural cover on pollutants and odor, preventing them from escaping, and it also contains germicidal agents," said exhibitor Tian Haoran.

Hu Min / SHINE

The technology will be used at the Dongping National Forest Park in Chongming District, combining facilities that can turn waste and excrement into organic fertilizer, Tian said.

An exhibited shower room designed by an environmental technology company has already been applied at checkpoints in Jinshan and Songjiang districts during the novel coronavirus epidemic.

"We noticed that police, medical workers and volunteers sweat in protective clothing, which got dirty and polluted during work and they stayed at checkpoints day and night to safeguard the health of the public," said exhibitor Yao Dishi.

"The shower room has hot water and hair driers, and some have places for rest where WiFi is available," he said.

Hu Min / SHINE

Some technologies that cut contact between humans and sanitary facilities to prevent the spread of viruses are also featured at the expo.

The ratio of cubicles for men and women will be further adjusted at public toilets in the city and efforts are made to create a clean and comfortable environment for public toilet users, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.