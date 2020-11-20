News / Metro

Cultural sectors prosper along Suzhou Creek

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Creek's cultural Industries featured at the 2020 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo running through Sunday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Cultural sectors prosper along Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

Putuo District's exhibition at the 2020 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

The prosperous cultural industries along the Suzhou Creek are featured at the 2020 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo which opened to the public in Shanghai on Thursday.

Putuo District, which has the longest downtown section of the creek at 14.3 kilometers, has a pavilion about the major riverside cultural parks, leading companies and government support for the cultural industries.

Shanghai’s two cultural innovation industry demonstration parks in Putuo, the Universal Software Park and the M50 art hub, are highlighted in the pavilion along with key companies based in the parks.

The software park, one of the city’s major innovation parks for computer and Internet firms, has over 2,400 companies with 1.63 billion yuan (US$247 million) in tax revenue in 2019, according to the exhibition. It aims to become a new base for the high-tech sectors in the Yangtze River Delta region with the pillar industries of big data and Internet plus, intelligent manufacturing and robotics, animation, cultural film and fintech.

The M50 hub at 50 Moganshan Road was developed from the former Chunming textile factory. One of the world’s top art hubs, M50 has 170 studios and galleries from over 20 nations and regions.

Apart from the parks, both along the creek, Putuo has also created an Internet film and TV industry cluster along Jinshajiang Road. Over 130 film and TV companies have established bases there, including Alibaba Pictures, Tao Piaopiao, Union Pictures and Suning Universal Media.

The district government has established a cultural development foundation which has supported 88 projects with a total investment of 80 million yuan between 2015 and 2020.

The expo, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, has attracted more than 1,000 cultural and art institutions from the delta region, around the country and all over the world, a 13 percent increase on last year. The annual event will run through Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Suning
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     