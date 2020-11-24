FedEx enhances airport protective measures

Logistics giant says it is taking all prevention and control measures to minimize the risks of COVID-19 infections after one of its employees tested positive on Monday.

FedEx says it is taking all prevention and control measures to minimize COVID-19 risks after one of its staff at Pudong International Airport tested positive on Monday.

The US logistic giant said it has been disinfecting inbound shipments and had strengthened the cleaning and disinfection of facilities at all locations including transport hubs and gateways.

"We continue to operate at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the health and safety of our team members and customers is our top priority," FedEx told Shanghai Daily on Tuesday.

The company is supplying surgical masks, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes to employees and vendors. Hand sanitizer and gloves are also offered to couriers every day. All FedEx and vendor employees are temperature checked every day before they start work, the company said.

The city’s latest case, a 36-year-old man surnamed Zhang, was among 17,719 people working at the airport who were tested from Sunday night through Monday.

He worked at the airport’s West Cargo Terminal, which is connected to seven COVID-19 cases in Shanghai and another in neighboring Anhui Province, the city’s health authorities said.

FedEx said Zhang, an employee of FedEx China’s Shanghai branch, is currently in quarantine and receiving treatment.

“We are taking all necessary precautions and following guidance from local authorities in terms of the prevention and control of COVID-19 to minimize possible risks,” it added.

The company’s offices, courier vehicles and facilities will be kept clean with preventive disinfection measures, while social distancing will be arranged at its major facilities.

Other major logistic companies operating at the airport are enhancing to protective measures following the new cases.

DHL said it will disinfect imported freight according to China’s regulations. Nucleic acid testing and disinfection measures are being conducted in cooperation with China Customs, it told Shanghai Daily.

“The company has released a work safety guideline to all the portal hubs and service centers,” DHL said. “It includes the disinfection of imported aircraft containers, trucks and products as well as prevention measures for staff.”

YTO Express, the Shanghai-based courier firm which has been expanding its global network in recent years, told Shanghai Daily that disinfection and quarantine measures have been applied to all imported parcels in cooperation with domestic airports, customs and health authorities.

Shanghai has reported seven new COVID-19 cases since November 9, including five people working at the cargo terminal at Pudong airport and two of their wives.