News / Metro

New line provides direct route to Yancheng

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
 The 156.6-kilometer-long Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway starts trial operation, providing a direct rail link between Shanghai and Yancheng in neighboring Jiangsu Province.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
New line provides direct route to Yancheng
Ti Gong

The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway started trial operation on Friday. 

The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway started trial operation on Friday, providing a direct rail link between Shanghai and Yancheng in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The 156.6-kilometer line has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and stops at Yancheng, Dafeng, Dongtai, Hai'an, Rugao South and Nantong West.

It connects with the new Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong railway at the Nantong West Station.

Construction of the Yancheng-Nantong project started in May 2018, and there have been test runs involving more than 1,100 trains, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

A maximum speed of 385 kilometers per hour was achieved during the test runs.

The railway is due to start regular operations in late December, according to the group.

The first train, the G55702, left the Nantong West Station at 8:10am on Friday.

It is the fastest high-speed railway in north Jiangsu Province, according to the group, cutting travel times between the province’s coastal cities.

It connects with several railways such as Qingdao-Yancheng, Xuzhou-Yancheng and Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     