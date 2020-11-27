New line provides direct route to Yancheng

The 156.6-kilometer-long Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway starts trial operation, providing a direct rail link between Shanghai and Yancheng in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway started trial operation on Friday, providing a direct rail link between Shanghai and Yancheng in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The 156.6-kilometer line has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and stops at Yancheng, Dafeng, Dongtai, Hai'an, Rugao South and Nantong West.

It connects with the new Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong railway at the Nantong West Station.

Construction of the Yancheng-Nantong project started in May 2018, and there have been test runs involving more than 1,100 trains, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

A maximum speed of 385 kilometers per hour was achieved during the test runs.

The railway is due to start regular operations in late December, according to the group.

The first train, the G55702, left the Nantong West Station at 8:10am on Friday.

It is the fastest high-speed railway in north Jiangsu Province, according to the group, cutting travel times between the province’s coastal cities.

It connects with several railways such as Qingdao-Yancheng, Xuzhou-Yancheng and Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo.