No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported no new locally transmitted or imported coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The city reported no new locally transmitted or imported coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile four patients were discharged upon recovery. So far, of all the 973 imported cases, 922 have been discharged upon recovery and 51 are still hospitalized.



Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 349 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.