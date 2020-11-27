Palan Data wins big at innovation contest

The medical treatment big data service and product provider takes top award at the conclusion of a competition which attracted entries from around 10,000 people in 3,000 teams.

Six enterprises emerged as winners at the conclusion of a smart and innovative application of big data competition in Shanghai on Friday.

Twenty enterprises were in the final of the fifth annual BOT (Brain of Things) competition.

The contest, hosted by Shanghai Big Data Alliance and UniDT (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a data analysis service provider, highlighted three areas this year — smart city, smart medical treatment and smart industry.

Palan Data, a medical treatment big data service and product provider, took the top award. Suyuan and TenLink, two science and technology companies in the city, were placed second.

Ti Gong

The competition is a platform for communication between talent in big data innovation and application and investors, and provides financial support for projects with potential, the alliance said.

A summit focusing on the development of the big data industry and sharing the latest technologies in the industry will be held in the city in December, said Zhou Ximin, director of the alliance and director of Shanghai Supercomputer Center.