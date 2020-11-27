Your healthy lifestyle photographs wanted

"Elderly" and "smile" are key words in the competition seeking to showcase the care, attention and support to the elderly who enjoy a healthy and happy life.

A health promotion competition has been launched in Shanghai, and residents are encouraged to submit photographs or articles promoting healthy lifestyles.

“Elderly” and “smile” are the key words in the competition, which is intended to showcase the care, attention and support to the elderly who enjoy a healthy and happy life.

Those interested in taking part can check the details at http://yyxcj.eastday.com/production/img/shjkcb8/front/index.html. Only Chinese is available.