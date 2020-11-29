"Songjiang COVID-19 case" just suspect test result

No new locally transmitted case of COVID-19 has been reported in Songjiang District, the district's coronavirus disease pandemic prevention and control authorities has announced.

The announcement came after online posts claimed a new local case had been detected in the district over the weekend.

However, the district government said a person had shown a suspect test result and been quarantined, with a medical check underway.

An epidemiological investigation has been conducted.

Screening, sample collection and testing, as well as health observation of relevant people and environments have been conducted.

Residents have been reminded to take precautions and visit fever clinics if they have symptoms such as a fever and cough.