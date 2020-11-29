News / Metro

Girl group shakes it at six-hour idol carnival

AKB48 Team SH, a sister group of Japan's famous AKB48 girl group in China, held a grand idol carnival in Shanghai on Saturday.
AKB48 Team SH made their debut years ago with the album release of “Love Trip.” It now has a big fan base in the country.

At the six-hour carnival, the group presented a concert of both representative and new songs, including “TSH Festival” and “Shaking Shaking Shaking.” 

The most popular members of the group, including Zeng Sichun, Liu Nian and Zhu Ling, were honored based on the audience’s online votes.

The group has been invited to perform at Macau’s 2021 Lunar New Year countdown gala.

Next year, it will stage tour performances and dabble in the fields of film, TV and theater.

Ti Gong

AKB48 Team SH performs at the idol carnival.

