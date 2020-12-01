2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported two new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The city reported two new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 26.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 27.



Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 45 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission. So far, of all the 983 imported cases, 941 have been discharged upon recovery and 42 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 336 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.