News / Metro

Hospitals offering Internet-based services for nucleic acid tests

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  11:57 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
Local hospitals are offering online reservations, payment services and test results to avoid crowd gatherings and provide convenience for those seeking nucleic acid tests.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  11:57 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0

Local hospitals are offering online reservations, payment services and test results to avoid crowd gatherings and provide convenience for those seeking nucleic acid tests.

People only need to visit a hospital once for the test, while everything else can be done online.

Pudong New Area People’s Hospital, the hospital designated for Pudong International Airport and one of the COVID-19 fever-monitoring hospitals, now offers the Internet-based service for coronavirus prevention and control and public service to meet the rising demand for nucleic acid tests.

Since domestically transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai on November 9, the hospital has received a growing number of requests for nucleic acid tests, mostly from Pudong residents. Hospital officials said more than 6,000 requests for the test each day have been made in recent days.

Internet-based services streamline the process, with more than 80 percent of reservations and payments conducted online. People receiving the test come to the hospital at a designated time and leave soon thereafter, with little to no waiting time and minimal contact with other patients, reducing the risk of cross infection.

A woman surnamed Li said she has had seven nucleic acid tests this year. Because she frequently travels for work, the online service is a great convenience.

“Previously, I would return to the hospital the next day for the test result," she said. "Now, I only need to check my cell phone and print the result."

Hospitals offering Internet-based services for nucleic acid tests
Ti Gong

Reservation, payments and results are all available online.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     