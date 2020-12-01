Hospitals offering Internet-based services for nucleic acid tests

Local hospitals are offering online reservations, payment services and test results to avoid crowd gatherings and provide convenience for those seeking nucleic acid tests.

Local hospitals are offering online reservations, payment services and test results to avoid crowd gatherings and provide convenience for those seeking nucleic acid tests.

People only need to visit a hospital once for the test, while everything else can be done online.

Pudong New Area People’s Hospital, the hospital designated for Pudong International Airport and one of the COVID-19 fever-monitoring hospitals, now offers the Internet-based service for coronavirus prevention and control and public service to meet the rising demand for nucleic acid tests.

Since domestically transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai on November 9, the hospital has received a growing number of requests for nucleic acid tests, mostly from Pudong residents. Hospital officials said more than 6,000 requests for the test each day have been made in recent days.



Internet-based services streamline the process, with more than 80 percent of reservations and payments conducted online. People receiving the test come to the hospital at a designated time and leave soon thereafter, with little to no waiting time and minimal contact with other patients, reducing the risk of cross infection.

A woman surnamed Li said she has had seven nucleic acid tests this year. Because she frequently travels for work, the online service is a great convenience.



“Previously, I would return to the hospital the next day for the test result," she said. "Now, I only need to check my cell phone and print the result."

