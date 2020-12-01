News / Metro

Rail travel recovering from the pandemic

Stations in the Yangtze River Delta region involved in more than 430 million rail trips in the first 11 months of the year after passenger flow plummeted in the first three months
More than 430 million rail trips were made from stations in the Yangtze River Delta region in the first 11 months of the year, and the daily traffic of 1.29 million accounted for 22 percent of entire nation’s rail passenger flow, China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Tuesday.

The total figure is expected to surpass 470 million by the end of this year, according to the group.

Some 350 million of the trips were short-district.

Passenger flow affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus is gradually recovering, the group said.

In the first three months, the monthly rail traffic flow plummeted by 87.7 percent in the region, it said.

Daily numbers in the region grew to 846,000 in April, 1.27 million in June, 1.72 million in August and 1.9 million in October from 211,000 in February, according to the group.

A daily high was on October 1, where 3.099 million trips were made on the first day of the National Day holiday.

