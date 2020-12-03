Putuo's China-Israel Innovation Hub celebrates first anniversary

The China-Israel Innovation Hub in Taopu Smart City celebrates its first anniversary today with new agreements, exhibitions and forums.

Ti Gong

Putuo District's China-Israel Innovation Hub, a milestone in scientific cooperation between the two countries, celebrates its first anniversary today.



A wide range of new products featuring Israeli technologies have been developed in the hub, including a hand exoskeleton, Dead Sea mud mask, non-invasive glucometer and thermal imaging scope.



Thirty-two companies, incubators and projects operate there – the former site of the Shanghai Hero Pen Factory in Taopu Smart City – primarily in cybersecurity, intelligent manufacturing and life health.

“The innovation hub has become a key platform to drive innovative cooperation between Israel and China,” said Edward Shapira, Israel's consul general in Shanghai. “Despite COVID-19, the hub still attracts many companies.”



Shapira said it has become a “must-see” for Israeli government and corporate delegations in Shanghai.

One company in the hub, Ai-Care medical technology, unveiled a soft hand exoskeleton that can be used to help people with hand paralysis in rehabilitation and daily movements. A user's movement intentions are analyzed by a sensor via bio-electric signals on the skin surface.

Ti Gong

Another firm, Tianyu Elderly Care Service, released a Bluetooth hearing-aid earphone that features strong noise reduction and can slow talking speeds without distorting voices.

The non-invasive glucometer from Aozhen Bio can test blood sugar through saliva, while a Dead Sea mud mask contains 21 minerals and other ingredients to ease wrinkles.

The Putuo District government signed an agreement with cybersecurity firm 360 today to jointly develop an information technology public service platform to serve startups, scientists and projects from Israel and China.

A Yangtze River Delta Region China-Israel innovation cooperation network was established at today's anniversary celebration. The heads of China-Israel innovation organizations in Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces jointly launched the new network.

Additional companies and organizations such as AnGeek Cybersecurity and 360 Visual Tech, signed agreements to operate in the hub.

The innovation hub, officially launched last December, is a major step in Shanghai’s implementation of a national strategy to promote Chinese and Israeli scientific and technological innovations.

Leading Israeli incubators, such as Ehealth and Trendlines, which focus on medical and agrifood technology, have been operating in the hub to serve Israeli high-tech and startup firms.

Ti Gong

IPR protection

According to the district government, intellectual property rights (IPR) protection has become a key function of the hub, where the Putuo IPR bureau was established.



Thirty-seven trademarks have been registered in the hub during its yearlong operation, along with more than 50 patents.

Despite the pandemic, online and offline events have been held, including an international coding competition for young people and various startup contests between Israeli and Chinese entrepreneurs.

As part of the first anniversary celebration, the 2020 Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference was launched.

The first phase of the hub features 1,500 square meters of exhibition space and a service center, another 1,500 square meters of support facilities and 4,500 square meters of office space.

The second phase will feature 50,000 square meters of office buildings and more than 10,000 square meters of apartments. The hub can be further expanded in other smart city sites based on demand.

