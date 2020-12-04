News / Metro

Youth film project documents lives of Shanghai citizens through lens of foreigners

The films, created by 10 expat film makers with the help of local university students, tell the stories of Shanghai locals from different aspects.
The 2020 "Looking China · Youth Film Project" recently concluded with 10 films screened at Shanghai Vancouver Film School.

The films, created by 10 expat film makers with the help of local university students, tell the stories of Shanghai locals through the lens of the foreigners.

Initiated by Beijing Normal University in 2010, the project not only allows the young film makers to showcase their creativity, but also help them open their eyes to the diverse culture of China.


