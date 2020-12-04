News / Metro

Visually impaired band sees the light with rock 'n' roll

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
A live rock and roll concert by a band whose members are all visually impaired set off a frenzy among the audience with their passionate performance in Shanghai yesterday.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
Subtitles by Yang Yang.

A live rock and roll concert presented by a band whose members are all visually impaired set off a frenzy among the audience with their passionate performance in Shanghai yesterday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the band’s name Bu Kao Pu (不靠谱) literally means “not reading sheet music,” figuratively meaning “unreliable" — but their steady and high-spirited performance was the exact opposite.

The concert, which was held at Blue Note on the International Day of People with Disabilities, featured 10 songs including Queen’s legendary "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The six young members came together two years ago when they began studying music with renowned guitar teacher Zhou Zifeng. “Though there are lots of difficulties, they never slack — they work really hard,” Zhou said.

Eighteen-year-old lead vocalist and guitarist Bian Yiting has a high level of myopia, but that hasn't stopped her from practicing for two hours every day. Although shy and sensitive, Bian transforms into a star when she's on stage.

“The moment I start to sing, I am not nervous at all," she said. "I really enjoy music so much that I sometimes forget to eat just to practice again."

Xu Renyu, also a guitarist, is a sophomore majoring in law at East China Normal University. He also plays pipa, a traditional Chinese instrument, and is adept at musical production.

“I have started to produce music of my own recently," Xu said. "My dream is to become a musician who understands law. I will prove disabled people can also have fulfilling lives."

“The career options for disabled people are often limited with most of them becoming masseurs, which is really pitiful for those with musical talent,” said Yu Huan, a music teacher with the Shanghai School for Vision-impaired Children. “I hope we can help them integrate within society and find them more job opportunities."

Visually impaired band sees the light with rock n roll
Xinhua

The band performs at Blue Note in Shanghai yesterday. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Kao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     