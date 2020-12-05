3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are a Kenyan, a Northern Macedonian and an Uzbek. Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported three new imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Kenyan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 1.

The second patient is a Northern Macedonian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 2.

The third patient is an Uzbek who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 61 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1004 imported cases, 952 have been discharged upon recovery and 52 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 336 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.