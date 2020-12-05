News / Metro

Volunteers of China International Import Expo honored

Residents who volunteered at the third China International Import Expo were honored on Friday at Xujing Town, Qingpu District.
Ti Gong

Volunteers in Xujing Town are honored. 

Residents who volunteered at the third China International Import Expo were honored on Friday in Xujing Town, Qingpu District.

Saturday marks International Volunteers Day.

Over eight days, 396 volunteers from the town provided services covering translation, traffic guidance, answered inquiries, emergency help and maintained order.

More than 2,900 volunteers participated in 13 epidemic prevention-related volunteer programs. The total service time hit 627,307 hours.

A micro-film and a commemorative album recording their great efforts were released during the ceremony. 

Ti Gong

Volunteers from Xujing Town.

Jiang Daorong, head of the Qingpu District publicity department, said it is hoped the volunteers will carry their brilliant smiles and enthusiastic services to other volunteer service sectors in the district.

Wang Tongyu, a university student, added: "I was honored to participate in the volunteer service of the import expo and proud to contribute my strength to the event in such a special period and make guests from home and abroad experience the warmth of the city."

Ji Qinqin, another volunteer, added: "Volunteering was an unforgettable experience in my life."

Ti Gong

A commemorative album records the work of the volunteers.

