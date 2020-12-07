Party Secretary Li holds video conference with Jardine Strategic boss

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Benjamin Keswick, chairman of Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, on December 4.

Li introduced the pandemic prevention and control measures taken by Shanghai and shed light on the development of the local economy and society. “We hope more international companies will join the construction of Shanghai into ‘five centers’ and a metropolis with global influence in the coming years. And we welcome Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd to have more investment and projects in the city,” Li said.

“Shanghai will continue opening up to the world, and build a first-class business environment to provide better service for enterprises from home and abroad.”

Jardine Strategic has full confidence in Shanghai and China. The prevention and fight against the coronavirus pandemic in China is a model for the world, and Shanghai’s efforts on prevention and control of the epidemic are admirable, Keswick noted.

“We have seen more development opportunities in Shanghai, and the smooth construction of the West Bund Financial Hub in Xuhui District serves as an excellent example. Jardine Strategic will firmly stick to its development strategy in Shanghai, actively integrate its superior resources, and strive to create a new landmark that leads the global trend, as well as make new contributions to the development of Shanghai,” he added.

City leader Zhuge Yujie also joined the video conference.



