News / Metro

Mongolian mutton treat for city's medics

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
The meat from sheep donated by Mongolia during the pandemic has arrived at local hospitals to thank medical workers for their part in the COVID-19 battle. 
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Mongolian mutton treat for citys medics
Ti Gong

The mutton from sheep donated by Mongolia arrived at Ruijin Hospital on Monday morning.

Mutton from sheep donated by Mongolia arrived at local hospitals on Monday morning to thank medical workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s neighboring country donated 30,000 sheep during the pandemic in February.

On November 13, the animals were sent to China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region after they had been cleaned, tested negative for novel coronavirus and quarantined for 30 days in Mongolia according to epidemic prevention regulations.

They were slaughtered before being sent to Hubei Province, former frontier of China’s COVID-19 fight.

Mongolian mutton treat for citys medics
Ti Gong

Mutton from Mongolia braised in soy sauce by a cook at Ruijin Hospital.

The Hubei government said in November that the mutton would be sent to front-line medical workers from all over the country who had fought the pandemic in the province.

On last Friday and Monday, hundreds of boxes of the meat with the certificate of quality inspection were sent to local hospitals, including Zhongshan Hospital and Ruijin Hospital.

Chen Erzhen, deputy president of Ruijin Hospital and leader of the third Shanghai medical team sent to Wuhan in Hubei, said: “I am so glad that they share the mutton with us. It let me recall the days in Wuhan.”

Mongolian mutton treat for citys medics
Ti Gong

Medical staff at Ruijin Hospital enjoy mutton donated by Mongolia.

Gao Cunyou, a medical worker at Jiading District’s mental health center, said the meat was delicious with spring onions and ginger.

Staff at Zhongshan Hospital said they would also share the meat with other colleagues who had dedicated themselves to COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

All medical workers from 56 local hospitals will have enjoyed the food by the end of this year.

Medical workers from other areas, including Sichuan, Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces also received the mutton recently.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     