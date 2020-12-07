Mongolian mutton treat for city's medics

The meat from sheep donated by Mongolia during the pandemic has arrived at local hospitals to thank medical workers for their part in the COVID-19 battle.

Ti Gong

Mutton from sheep donated by Mongolia arrived at local hospitals on Monday morning to thank medical workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s neighboring country donated 30,000 sheep during the pandemic in February.

On November 13, the animals were sent to China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region after they had been cleaned, tested negative for novel coronavirus and quarantined for 30 days in Mongolia according to epidemic prevention regulations.

They were slaughtered before being sent to Hubei Province, former frontier of China’s COVID-19 fight.

Ti Gong

The Hubei government said in November that the mutton would be sent to front-line medical workers from all over the country who had fought the pandemic in the province.

On last Friday and Monday, hundreds of boxes of the meat with the certificate of quality inspection were sent to local hospitals, including Zhongshan Hospital and Ruijin Hospital.

Chen Erzhen, deputy president of Ruijin Hospital and leader of the third Shanghai medical team sent to Wuhan in Hubei, said: “I am so glad that they share the mutton with us. It let me recall the days in Wuhan.”

Ti Gong

Gao Cunyou, a medical worker at Jiading District’s mental health center, said the meat was delicious with spring onions and ginger.

Staff at Zhongshan Hospital said they would also share the meat with other colleagues who had dedicated themselves to COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

All medical workers from 56 local hospitals will have enjoyed the food by the end of this year.

Medical workers from other areas, including Sichuan, Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces also received the mutton recently.