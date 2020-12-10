News / Metro

Songjiang listed as a model tourist zone in China

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
The district is coordinating a tourism development layout centered on the Sheshan National Tourism Resort.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0

Songjiang District has been listed as a national model tourist zone catering to the demand of domestic and overseas tourists.

The district is coordinating a tourism development layout centered on the Sheshan National Tourism Resort.

The tourism belt is split into four zones: Songjiang New Town leisure zone, Songjiang history and culture tourist zone, Punan countryside tourism and leisure zone and Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Televisions City tourism and leisure zone.

“After years of efforts, the district has been turned from a sightseeing destination to a culture and tourism experience destination,” said Jin Dongyun, director of the district’s culture and tourism administration.

Songjiang listed as a model tourist zone in China
Cai Bin

Children visit the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang.

An increasing number of independent tourists are visiting Songjiang instead of organized tour groups, said Jin.

“Enriched tourist spaces, colorful festive activities and an upgraded public service system have provided brand-new experiences in dining, entertainment, shopping and tourism, bringing more tourists from the Yangtze River Delta region to Songjiang.

“Efforts will be made on cultural and festive activities, project construction, public service upgrade and the integration of culture and tourism to satisfy the cultural and tourism demand of the public, boost cultural and tourism consumption and lift the soft cultural power of the district.”

Under combined efforts, the district’s cultural and tourism industry has survived the negative impact from the epidemic and witnessed growth. During the eight-day National Day holiday in October, 13 major tourist attractions in the district recorded 861,300 visits in total with business revenue of 37.26 million yuan (US$5.67 million).

Rural tourism in the district is also gaining popularity.

A number of activities such as rice harvest, camping, a countryside music festival, outdoor barbecue and rice cake making were held at minsu (Chinese version of bed & breakfast) of Punan Town during the holiday, and local hotels were fully booked.

More than 1,200 tourists visited the town during the holiday.

Scenic spots inside Wushe Agricultural and Leisure Sightseeing Park hosted fruit-picking events, nature classes and fishing activities during the holiday, while a farming culture festival was held at Shihudang Town, attracting a large number of visitors keen to try local specialties such as rice, pears and eggs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     