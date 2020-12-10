Songjiang listed as a model tourist zone in China

The district is coordinating a tourism development layout centered on the Sheshan National Tourism Resort.

Songjiang District has been listed as a national model tourist zone catering to the demand of domestic and overseas tourists.

The tourism belt is split into four zones: Songjiang New Town leisure zone, Songjiang history and culture tourist zone, Punan countryside tourism and leisure zone and Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Televisions City tourism and leisure zone.

“After years of efforts, the district has been turned from a sightseeing destination to a culture and tourism experience destination,” said Jin Dongyun, director of the district’s culture and tourism administration.

An increasing number of independent tourists are visiting Songjiang instead of organized tour groups, said Jin.

“Enriched tourist spaces, colorful festive activities and an upgraded public service system have provided brand-new experiences in dining, entertainment, shopping and tourism, bringing more tourists from the Yangtze River Delta region to Songjiang.

“Efforts will be made on cultural and festive activities, project construction, public service upgrade and the integration of culture and tourism to satisfy the cultural and tourism demand of the public, boost cultural and tourism consumption and lift the soft cultural power of the district.”

Under combined efforts, the district’s cultural and tourism industry has survived the negative impact from the epidemic and witnessed growth. During the eight-day National Day holiday in October, 13 major tourist attractions in the district recorded 861,300 visits in total with business revenue of 37.26 million yuan (US$5.67 million).

Rural tourism in the district is also gaining popularity.

A number of activities such as rice harvest, camping, a countryside music festival, outdoor barbecue and rice cake making were held at minsu (Chinese version of bed & breakfast) of Punan Town during the holiday, and local hotels were fully booked.

More than 1,200 tourists visited the town during the holiday.

Scenic spots inside Wushe Agricultural and Leisure Sightseeing Park hosted fruit-picking events, nature classes and fishing activities during the holiday, while a farming culture festival was held at Shihudang Town, attracting a large number of visitors keen to try local specialties such as rice, pears and eggs.