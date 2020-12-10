Cultural relics park gets 4A level national upgrade

Guangfulin Relics Park has recently been approved as a 4A national tourist attraction, bringing Songjiang District's A-level tourist attractions up to eight.

Guangfulin Relics Park has recently been approved as a 4A national tourist attraction, bringing Songjiang District’s A-level tourist attractions up to eight. Among them, Shanghai Happy Valley, Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden, Sheshan National Forest Park, Shanghai Fangta Park, Shanghai Film Park and Yuehu Sculpture Park are 4A attractions, while Zuibaichi Park is a 3A scenic spot.

The first phase of the Guangfulin Relics Park opened to the public in 2018. The Guangfulin archeological site was discovered by farmers in the 1950s as they were digging a new waterway.

In 1961, archeologists began the first systematic excavation of the site, unearthing a large volume of pottery vases, spinning wheels, cooking vessels and dishes, proving the existence of a culture that thrived some 5,500 years ago. Archeologists also discovered sharpened stone weapons and tools, such as axes, knives, chisels and shovels. The bone needles, pottery, wells and assorted farm tools reveal how ancient ancestors formed villages on land abundant with water and other natural resources.

Jiang Huihui

In an underwater museum of the park, a replica of an archeological site show how relics of the Stone Age were discovered in the area during the past century. The exhibitions recreate scenes of Shanghai’s evolution, from humans living in caves to the modern railway station built in Songjiang.

The Guangfulin Archeological Site Exhibition Hall opened to the public in September, taking visitors on a 5,500-year journey, offering a glimpse into the life of their ancestors. Covering about 12,300 square meters, the exhibition hall displays 159 cultural relics found during the excavations, including three pieces of bronze zun (ritual vessel) typical of the Chu culture, an important influence on Chinese civilization, during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC).

The hall has four display areas: a main area, the Origin of Civilization, the Light of City and the Pulse of History, where exhibits include bronze ware, farming and smelting tools, and various living utensils. Jade bracelets, pottery zun, stone plows, jade cong and stone molds are on show as well.

“From them, we can have a view into the life and spirit of our ancestors, and the historical and cultural evolution of human beings in the region,” said Yang Kun, curator of the Songjiang District Museum. “They take us on a journey through time.”

“The area was rich in rivers and ancestors relied on boats as transportation and made a living by fishing and hunting.”