City in neighboring neighboring Jiangsu Province puts on a spread for Shanghai residents with nutritious fare just a part of its attraction as a place to visit.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai residents have been invited to savor the unique delicacies of Jingjiang, a city in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The city’s Administration of Culture, Sports, Radio and Television, and Tourism offered its winter treats in Shanghai on Friday, both nutritious and mouthwatering.

They include xiehuang tangbao (steamed dumpling filled with crab's roe), steamed taro, Jingjiang pork jerky, stewed lamb in brown sauce, steamed bamboo shoots with salt meat, freshwater mussels with goose, stewed chicken, and mutton with crucian carp soup.

Traditional Chinese medicine regards mutton as having warm properties, making it recommended in winter to replenish lost energy and offer nourishment.

Goose meat is believed to harmonize qi (energy flow) and blood, while freshwater mussels can clear away toxic material, making the boiled cuisine of freshwater mussels with goose a perfect match in winter.

It is a tradition in Jingjiang to eat the dish on dahan, or great cold, the last solar term on the Chinese calendar, to enhance nourishment, the administration said.

Laozhiji, or stewed chicken, is a famous and traditional delicacy of Jishi Ancient Town in the city.

It is fragrant and the chicken is tender. It has a history of more than 600 years, originating from the herbal chicken cuisine of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

Jingjiang's tourist attractions include the Mazhou Academy dating back to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Yue Fei Temple commemorating Yue Fei (1103-1142), a national hero from the Song Dynasty (960-1279), Gushan Mountain and Jingjiang Bell Tower.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong