City steps up anti-icing on elevated roads

Shanghai police are working in tandem with maintenance service workers to prepare for icy elevated roads.

Ti Gong

As winter sets in, the city’s traffic police are preparing to deal with icy, slippery elevated roads.

Along with maintenance service workers for the city’s elevated roads, traffic police conducted a drill last night where they spread salt on part of Middle Ring Road.

When police officers patrolling elevated roads discover any part of the road is covered in ice, they request maintenance support from their command centers.

Whenever the temperature is close to freezing, maintenance workers are on duty at tunnels and overpasses with ice-melting chemicals and salt.

Police said efficient de-icing of the city’s elevated roads is absolutely necessary, because most local drivers lack experience driving on icy roads.