News / Metro

Thousands qualify as vector-control professionals

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
Shanghai set up the job and qualifications of vector-control professionals this year and so far around 12,000 people have passed the examination needed to qualify for the role. 
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0

Around 12,000 people have passed the examination to become vector control professionals, including about 1,000 with senior qualifications, Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Shanghai set up the job and qualifications of vector-control professionals this year. 

During the coronavirus pandemic, some 2,500 professionals worked in key areas such as communities, separation sites and wet markets to prevent and control the disease, the commission said.

Vector control is an important public health task for dengue fever and other new and imported worm-born diseases, officials said.

To improve professional capabilities, the health authority organized a skills competition with participation of staff from 16 district centers for disease control and prevent and some 100 vector-control facilities and companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     