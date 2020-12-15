Thousands qualify as vector-control professionals

Shanghai set up the job and qualifications of vector-control professionals this year and so far around 12,000 people have passed the examination needed to qualify for the role.

Around 12,000 people have passed the examination to become vector control professionals, including about 1,000 with senior qualifications, Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, some 2,500 professionals worked in key areas such as communities, separation sites and wet markets to prevent and control the disease, the commission said.

Vector control is an important public health task for dengue fever and other new and imported worm-born diseases, officials said.

To improve professional capabilities, the health authority organized a skills competition with participation of staff from 16 district centers for disease control and prevent and some 100 vector-control facilities and companies.