City offers cold-chain disinfection course

Training in how to prevent and control the coronavirus when dealing with imported frozen food is launched in the city following many positive tests around the country.

The city’s health authority is offering training in disinfecting cold-chain food for coronavirus prevention and control. The first course, with the participation of 10 companies, kicked off on Tuesday.

Training includes basic knowledge of the disinfection of frozen food and operational standards, according to the Shanghai Health Promotion Commission.

Disinfecting imported frozen food has become an important task in prevention and control as food and packaging had tested positive in many parts of the country.