Winning Vlogs promote beauty of Fengxian

Six short videos were selected for awards on Wednesday from over 100 submitted in a public competition that focused on Shanghai's southern Fengxian District.

The competition, launched in August, aims to promote the environment and history of Fengxian and support its aim of becoming a national “ecological garden city.”

Amateur photographer Shi Haonan won the top award with a video about attractions that included Guhua Park, which opened in 1984, and the newly unveiled Shanghai Fish Lake.

“I’ve traveled around the world to take photos and videos but eventually realized my hometown of Fengxian is the most beautiful site,” Shi said.

Other winning vlogs were on historical sites including the Wangfoge Temple and new facilities such as the Nine Trees Future Art Center near Hangzhou Bay.

“Fengxian has made the ecological environment its top agenda to benefit the citizens,” said Qian Zhongquan, deputy director of the district’s publicity department.

“The district aims to become a world of trees, flowers, birds and clouds as well as a fun park for people,” Qian said.