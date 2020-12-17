6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are four Chinese, one South African and one American. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported six imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a South African visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 13.

The second and third patients, both Chinese studying in the US, and the fourth patient, an American, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 13.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 14.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 14.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 133 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,075 imported cases, 990 have been discharged upon recovery and 85 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 339 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.