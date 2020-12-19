8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are seven Chinese and a Hungarian. Meanwhile, four patients were released from hospital upon recovery and three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported eight imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 14.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 15.

The third patient is a Chinese working in India who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 15.

The fourth patient is a Hungarian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 5.

The fifth and sixth patients are Chinese working and studying in Spain respectively who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 15 on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 16.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 16.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 131 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,087 imported cases, 997 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 339 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.