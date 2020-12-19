News / Metro

National translational medical facility unveiled in Shanghai

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-19       0
China's first national key facility for translational medicine was put into use at Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital on Saturday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-19       0

China’s first national key facility for translational medicine was put into use at Shanghai’s Ruijin Hospital on Saturday.

The central government has been setting up facilities in locations such as Shanghai, Beijing and Sichuan and Shaanxi provinces to establish a nationwide translational medicine network.

Construction of the Shanghai facility began in 2016. It is the third national key facility in the city, after the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility and National Center for Protein Science Shanghai. It is also China's first national key facility in the field of biomedicine.

Ning Guang, president of Ruijin, said the building, with an investment of nearly 1 billion yuan (US$153 million), is the nation’s first large scientific facility with functions of both clinical medicine practice and basic research. 

It will target key technologies for major diseases such as tumors, metabolic diseases and cardiocerebral vascular diseases to study and solve the problems of occurrence, development and treatment. 

It will pursue a process from clinical practice to new technology and pharmaceutical product development then back to clinical use, directly benefiting patients.

The building in Ruijin has four features: 300 beds for clinical research, with each bed its own data collection function; the world’s first digital energy metabolism monitoring platform, which can conduct strict monitoring of the metabolism for different status of a person; an automatic clinical biological database plus a million-people database; and a biological information service platform. 

In addition to the building in Ruijin, the facility also is partly located in the Minhang branch of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

National translational medical facility unveiled in Shanghai
Xu Cheng / Ti Gong

Intelligent wards at the translational medicine facility in Ruijin Hospital.

National translational medical facility unveiled in Shanghai
Xu Cheng / Ti Gong

The monitoring headquarters at the translational medicine facility.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     