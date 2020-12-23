Four hurt in car accident outside school

A woman who was picking up her child from school is said to have collided with five other cars and four pedestrians after she suddenly accelerated according to police.

Four people were injured in a traffic accident outside a school in Songjiang District on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near the intersection of Chenta Road and Ledu Road W. at 5pm on Tuesday.

Police said a 41-year-old woman suddenly accelerated her car and collided with five cars and four pedestrians.

The four people were not critically injured, police said.

The woman, surnamed Zhou, was said to have been about to pick up her child from school when the accident happened.

Zhou was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said, and an investigation is still underway.