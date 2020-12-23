News / Metro

Four hurt in car accident outside school

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:29 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
A woman who was picking up her child from school is said to have collided with five other cars and four pedestrians after she suddenly accelerated according to police. 
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:29 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Four hurt in car accident outside school

A pedestrian lies on the ground after the accident, but police said no one was critically injured. 

Four people were injured in a traffic accident outside a school in Songjiang District on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near the intersection of Chenta Road and Ledu Road W. at 5pm on Tuesday.

Police said a 41-year-old woman suddenly accelerated her car and collided with five cars and four pedestrians.

The four people were not critically injured, police said.

The woman, surnamed Zhou, was said to have been about to pick up her child from school when the accident happened.

Zhou was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said, and an investigation is still underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     