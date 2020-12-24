City launches health promotion competition

Stories, pictures, video and audio can participate in competition aimed at raising public awareness of health and coronavirus prevention and control.

A health promotion competition was launched in the city to boost public health awareness and an understanding of coronavirus prevention and control.

Stories, pictures, video and audio published in local media and online can participate in the competition organized by the Shanghai Health Commission and the Shanghai Health Promotion Office.

Criteria for winners will be scientific, easy to understand, creative, influential and contemporary, reflecting hot spots in society, latest technical developments and have high social recognition, officials said.