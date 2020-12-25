News / Metro

A photographer's view of 2020 through his camera

SHINE photographer Jiang Xiaowei looks back at this unusual year by selecting some of his favorite photos of 2020. 
January

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Bund was almost empty on January 30 after Shanghai implemented tough COVID-19 control measures by closing tourist, cultural and entertainment venues.

February

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Medical staff bid farewell to a 7-month-old COVID-19 patient at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University on February 20.

March 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People take snapshots of cherry blossoms through railing bars at Jing'an Sculpture Park on March 5 as all parks were closed due to COVID-19.

April 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

On April 4, passengers observe three minutes of silence on Metro Line 1 to mourn those who died of COVID-19.

May

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People shop in a street fair on Anyi Road on May 30. Beginning with outdoor events, businesses gradually returned to normal after closing for more than four months.

June 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children at Wanlicheng Experimental Kindergarten have socially distanced morning tea as public kindergartens reopened on June 2.

July 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway begins trial operation on July 1. The new railway cut travel time between Shanghai and Nantong in neighboring Jiangsu Province from three and a half hours to one. The Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge is the world's first with a span of more than 1,000 kilometers for both vehicles and trains.

August

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors to Sihang Warehouse leave flowers, cigarettes, wine and national flags to pay respect to Chinese soldiers who battled with Japanese invaders at the venue in 1937. The wartime memorial along Suzhou Creek became a hotspot after the release of the movie "The Eight Hundred."

September 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With the daughter on his shoulders, a man walks along the eastern extension of Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on September 12, the day it officially opened to public, enabling people to walk from the People's Square to the Bund.

October 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign scientists attend the opening ceremony of the World Laureates Forum online on October 30. Nearly 140 scientists, including winners of the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, Fields Medal and Lasker Medical Research Awards, gave speeches and attended summits.

November 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents in Yingqian Village line up behind a cordon on the evening of November 23 before a 14-day lockdown was lifted. The village, with 3,000 households, was quarantined after one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9.

December 

A photographers view of 2020 through his camera
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An aerial view of Suzhou Creek on December 9. The riverside development project is set to be completed by year end.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
