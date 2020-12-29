Bitter cold, sleet and snow coming to city

Two yellow alerts for cold weather and gales were issued by the local meteorological bureau at 11am on Tuesday.

Yellow is the third highest alert in the four-color system. As a strong cold front from the north blows into town on Tuesday, the temperature will plummet by 12 degrees in 24 hours from 16 degrees Celsius to 4 with increasingly strong winds.

Local coastal areas will be pounded with winds of more than 100 kilometers per hour, which can uproot trees and damage buildings.

Moderate rain is expected and there's a chance of sleet and snow on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.



People are encouraged to close windows, stay inside and keep warm. Those who must go outside should be alert for falling objects such as window glass and advertising boards.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold, with temperatures between -1 and -5 degrees. Although the forecast calls for temperatures above freezing on Thursday afternoon, the low Thursday night could hit -6 degrees.



Friday will bring warmer temperatures, and the high on Sunday is forecast to be 11 degrees.

