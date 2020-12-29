New Anting Hospital is open for business

The new campus of Anting Hospital was put into operation early this month for both emergency and outpatient clinics.

Of the 500 beds, there are 300 medical beds, 150 for elderly care and 50 for rehabilitation, nearly three times more than those in the old campus. The new campus is also nearly four times larger, covering an area of 64,000 square meters.

Cashier windows are on every floor of the inpatient and outpatient clinics, making payments easier.

Nurse stations have been set up, and the inpatient and outpatient clinics are linked on each floor, making transferring patients more efficient.

Emergency services began on December 5 with the outpatient service available two days later, providing medical services from ICU to pediatrics.

The first floor of the emergency building is for emergency treatment, the second for observation, and the third is the emergency ICU.

“The three floors in the emergency department are connected by direct lifts, providing treatment for critically ill patients in the shortest possible time,” Li Bin, director of Anting Hospital, said.

The new hospital will join with Xinhua Hospital, Shanghai Children’s Hospital and Shanghai No. 6 People’s Hospital to provide expertise in the thyroid, spine, pediatric diseases and minimally invasive surgeries.

Its laboratory has added an automatic blood sampling system and inspection assembly line. It takes about two hours to get a report after taking a blood sample, much shorter than the previous six to eight hours.

The pharmacy department has a self-service dispensing machine for outpatient. The new system reduces the time taken from receiving an order for medicine to the machine completing delivery to just 12 seconds with zero error.

With a newly introduced logistics transmission system, the patient’s laboratory test specimens do not need to be transported manually after a patient is hospitalized, but are directly transferred to corresponding departments. After launching the rail car transfer program from anywhere in the hospital, the transfer can be completed in five minutes.

On December 7, the new hospital’s orthopedic team successfully completed a minimally invasive spinal surgery, the first operation to be carried out after the opening of the new campus.