Children's hospital working on quality standards for fever clinics and patient transfers officials tell training program for grassroots medical professionals.

The Children’s Hospital of Fudan University has started work on a quality standard for children’s fever clinics and for patient transfers, officials told a national training program for grassroots medical professionals in pediatrics and children’s infectious diseases control under Shanghai’s three-year public health action plan on Tuesday.

The standard will be built on the basis of Shanghai’s fever clinics at community-based hospitals and its fever reporting system to enhance hospitals’ abilities to prevent and control children's infectious diseases and the process of patient treatment and transfer.

So far, the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a standard for city-level fever clinics and intestinal infectious disease clinics, however there is no unified guidance and quality standard for children’s fever clinics.

Shanghai’s standard will also provide a reference to the nation’s children’s infectious disease prevention and control task, officials said.

About 120 local community doctors received offline training, while some 4,000 from 13 training centers in the nation took part online on Tuesday.