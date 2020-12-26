5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday while three patients were discharged upon recovery.

The first to the third patients are a Chinese couple and their American daughter living in the United Arab Emirates. They arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 11.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 11.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 24.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 38 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,139 imported cases, 1,030 have been discharged upon recovery and 109 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.