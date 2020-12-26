News / Metro

New medical school and stem cell center established

A Sino-German medical school, and a national stem cell translational resource bank, were unveiled during the 100th anniversary of Shanghai East Hospital on Saturday.
A Sino-German medical school and a national stem cell translational resource bank were unveiled during the 100th anniversary of Shanghai East Hospital on Saturday.

The Tongji-East Sino-German Medical School was established by the Pudong government and Tongji University. The school, which is constructed by Shanghai East Hospital, will enhance the two sides’ cooperation in artificial intelligence, medicine and health, policy-making and consultation, talent training and exchange, officials said.

The school will carry out creative and high-end medical training in line with international standards to cultivate medical talent, as well as push medical education and international cooperation, according to Liu Zhongmin, president of Shanghai East Hospital.

The National Stem Cell Translation Resource Bank is another project between Tongji and Pudong, with the aim of building an international-level stem cell research center.

The authorities will enhance investment and encourage studies on key subjects like cardiology, intensive care medicine, gastroenterology and oncology.

Shanghai East Hospital established a stem cell research center in Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in 2012. So far, the center has been equipped with an institute for regenerative medicine, a stem cell quality control center, a stem cell biobank and a clinical research center for stem cell therapy.

﻿
