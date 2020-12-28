News / Metro

Great places around town just a doorway away

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities released the first group of 50 recommended sites, selected from 124 candidates based on public online voting and expert appraisals.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Great places around town just a doorway away
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhenru Gaoling market

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities released  a first group of 50 recommended sites on Monday, selected from 124 candidates based on public online voting and expert appraisals, according to officials from the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. 

About 200,000 votes were cast.

The 50 "great places at doorway" include commercial blocks that blend community service, cultural and sports functions, pocket parks and community-based micro theaters, said Zhang Qi, deputy director of the administration. 

"They enable residents to get close to nature and have an enjoyable experience at their doorways," Zhang said. 

Winners include the Pudong Library and Wangjiangyi (a rest house by the Huangpu River) in the Pudong New Area, Yuyuan community culture and activity center and BFC in Huangpu District, Xiwang Garden Lane Museum and Beizhan Art Center in Jing'an District, Kangjian Community Sports Park in Xuhu District, Columbia Circle in Changning District and Zhenru Gaoling Market in Putuo District. 

Nanxiang Ancient Street in Jiading District, Sijing Ancient Town in Songjiang District, and Tinglin Academy in Jinshan District also made the cut.

Great places around town just a doorway away
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhenru Gaoling market

Auntie Tao, a resident of Putuo's Zhenru neighborhood, has experienced the fast changes surrounding her. 

"Zhenru is changing day by day as dead-end roads are connected, places for fitness and leisure are built and the Zhenru Gaoling Market serves up local snacks and delicacies," Tao said. "I am happy living here."

Five tourist routes with themes such as laochengxiang, or “old town,” and new experiences in Xuhui were also released today.

"The release is designed to promote the city's public spaces with a combination of functions like culture, tourism, business, fitness and leisure to residents and lift their sense of fulfillment, happiness and quality of life," said Zhang.

Great places around town just a doorway away
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children play at Zhenru Gaoling market. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     