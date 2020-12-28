Great places around town just a doorway away

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities released the first group of 50 recommended sites, selected from 124 candidates based on public online voting and expert appraisals.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities released a first group of 50 recommended sites on Monday, selected from 124 candidates based on public online voting and expert appraisals, according to officials from the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

About 200,000 votes were cast.



The 50 "great places at doorway" include commercial blocks that blend community service, cultural and sports functions, pocket parks and community-based micro theaters, said Zhang Qi, deputy director of the administration.

"They enable residents to get close to nature and have an enjoyable experience at their doorways," Zhang said.

Winners include the Pudong Library and Wangjiangyi (a rest house by the Huangpu River) in the Pudong New Area, Yuyuan community culture and activity center and BFC in Huangpu District, Xiwang Garden Lane Museum and Beizhan Art Center in Jing'an District, Kangjian Community Sports Park in Xuhu District, Columbia Circle in Changning District and Zhenru Gaoling Market in Putuo District.

Nanxiang Ancient Street in Jiading District, Sijing Ancient Town in Songjiang District, and Tinglin Academy in Jinshan District also made the cut.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Auntie Tao, a resident of Putuo's Zhenru neighborhood, has experienced the fast changes surrounding her.

"Zhenru is changing day by day as dead-end roads are connected, places for fitness and leisure are built and the Zhenru Gaoling Market serves up local snacks and delicacies," Tao said. "I am happy living here."



Five tourist routes with themes such as laochengxiang, or “old town,” and new experiences in Xuhui were also released today.



"The release is designed to promote the city's public spaces with a combination of functions like culture, tourism, business, fitness and leisure to residents and lift their sense of fulfillment, happiness and quality of life," said Zhang.

