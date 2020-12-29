4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 25.

The second and third patients are a Chinese father and his son living in Hungary who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 25.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 27.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 64 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1,149 imported cases, 1,049 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.