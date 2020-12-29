Renovation work at Jinhai water plant ends

News / Metro

Jinhai Water Plant in the Pudong New Area is using new technology to improve the quality of the water it supplies to around 750,000 people in the surrounding areas.
Ti Gong

New filter facilities at Jinhai Water Plant.

The renovation of Jinhai Water Plant in the Pudong New Area is officially complete, Shanghai Chengtou Group said on Tuesday.

A new water treatment method — ozone-biological activated carbon absorption — has been adopted to improve water quality

Construction of the advanced facility took about 20 months and the plant will benefit around 750,000 people in Jinqiao, Zhangjiang, Caolu, Zhuqiao, Pudong Airport and Disney Park.

Chengtou said the new process can also ensure the supply of purified water under emergencies such as raw water pollution.

With a water supply capacity of 800,000 cubic meters, the plant was among the first in the city to adopt water from the Qingcaosha Reservoir in 2010, Shanghai’s main water source.

Ti Gong

The filter pipe room at the water plant.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
