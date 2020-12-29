Film exhibition to commemorate Party's 100th anniversary

A film exhibition to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in 2021 will raise its curtain on January 8.

A hundred movies with various themes will be screened throughout the year at local cinemas, including the Grand Cinema, Tianshan Cinema and Caoyang Cinema.



The movies chronicle the Party’s founding, development and achievements. Compelling stories will be told at film salons after the screenings. Additionally, film posters and photos will be on display.



The exhibition is sponsored by the Shanghai Art Film Federation, Shanghai Film Critics Society, Shanghai University and Shanghai Theater Academy.