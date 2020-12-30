News / Metro

High-end children's hospital breaks ground

Construction of the National Children's Medical Center's Zhangjiang branch broke ground on Wednesday, which will be one of China's leading children's hospitals.
When completed in 2023, the branch will have 500 beds, eight modern operating rooms and 40 bone marrow transplant units. It will be one of China's leading children's hospitals, equipped with the nation’s first radiation center for children, a cell therapy center and a clinical trial center.

Targeting serious children’s diseases like leukemia and tumor, the branch will partner with nearby Shanghai Cancer Center’s Pudong wing and Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center to build the city's version of MD Anderson in the United States, the world’s leading cancer center.

“We will make better use of medial resources and partner with these leading facilities to enhance research and clinical capabilities as we work toward finding cures for serious children’s diseases,” said Jiang Zhongyi, president of Shanghai Children's Medical Center, which is in charge of the national medical center's construction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
