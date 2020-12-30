Police use drone in checking roads for ice

Device with thermal imaging camera deployed ahead of morning rush hour to spot any hazards on elevated roads and expressways and enable maintenance workers to deal with problems.

City traffic faced few problems due to the freezing weather on Wednesday morning after police joined road maintenance workers to remove ice from the roads.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

In the Pudong New Area, traffic police used a drone to check elevated roads and expressways for ice.

The drone was equipped with a thermal imaging camera which is more efficient in spotting ice than officers in patrol cars, police said.

The drone was deployed ahead of the morning rush hour so as to remove icy hazards as soon as possible.

Where ice was spotted, road maintenance workers would move in with straw mats or de-icing agent.

