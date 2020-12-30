News / Metro

Police use drone in checking roads for ice

Chen Huizhi
  20:31 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
Device with thermal imaging camera deployed ahead of morning rush hour to spot any hazards on elevated roads and expressways and enable maintenance workers to deal with problems.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

City traffic faced few problems due to the freezing weather on Wednesday morning after police joined road maintenance workers to remove ice from the roads.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

A police officer checks a drone before it goes on patrol above the city's elevated roads and expressways.

In the Pudong New Area, traffic police used a drone to check elevated roads and expressways for ice.

The drone was equipped with a thermal imaging camera which is more efficient in spotting ice than officers in patrol cars, police said.

The drone was deployed ahead of the morning rush hour so as to remove icy hazards as soon as possible.

Where ice was spotted, road maintenance workers would move in with straw mats or de-icing agent.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

A traffic police officer checks footage from a drone looking for ice on elevated roads and expressways on Wednesday.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

A drone on patrol above the city's elevated roads and expressways looking for ice on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
Follow Us

