Holiday events to make you glad you stayed in town

Get ready for a fun and fantastic New Year's holiday in Shanghai as a range of activities are happening across the city.

Get ready for a fun and fantastic New Year's holiday in Shanghai as a range of activities are happening across the city, local cultural and tourism authorities announced today.

These include traditional folk cultural celebrations, health runs, concerts and exhibitions for both Shanghai residents who plan to stay in the city during the holiday and tourists, officials at the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

At Donglin Temple in Jinshan District, a climbing event will be held on New Year's Day. Climbing high on New Year's Day signifies a good start to the year in Chinese culture.

Ti Gong

A tea ceremony with Zen tea sipping events and folk cultural performances are also part of the celebrations.

Visitors can savor the charm of traditional Jiangnan operas, water town wedding rituals and boat trips in Fengjing Ancient Town.

At Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), scenes of the classic "Dream of the Red Chamber" will be replicated with dramas, as the scenic spot is the fictional residence of a rich family in the novel.

Intangible cultural heritage activities will also take place.

At Wufang Village in Fengxian District's Qingcun Town, traditional cultural celebrations take place today, including paper-cut lantern releases, jiaozi (dumpling) making and dragon lantern performances, providing a splendid taste of Chinese folk art.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai World Financial Center will host a sunrise appreciation event on New Year's Day where visitors can ring a bell that many believe brings good luck and eliminates grief and worries.

A "cloud walk" will be held at the 88th-floor observatory of Jin Mao Tower, and 24 lucky skywalkers will celebrate the New Year in a special way.

Haichang Ocean Park will host an electronic music party and fireworks show tonight.

Shanghai Happy Valley will host concerts, float parades and fireworks shows over the holiday.

On Yuanmingyuan Road pedestrian street on the Bund, street performances and art activities will be held at a night market during the holiday, together with delicious food and fine wine.

An art experience area has been set up on Yuanmingyuan Road, taking visitors on a journey through collections of some of the world's leading museums, such as the British and Victoria and Albert Museums.

Ti Gong

A New Year's party, market, innovative handicraft workshop and art exhibition will be held at the Sinan Mansions during the holiday, featuring the works of illustrators and various art installations.

The Xintiandi area has been decorated with seven large light art installations, some making their Asian debuts.

The stories behind old villas will be shared at the Wukang Road Tourist Information Center on January 2.

An aurora light show will illuminate the night sky above Jinjiang Amusement Park, presenting a dreamlike view. Parades and stage shows will take place as well.

Ti Gong

Electric Formula Park invites kart racers to compete in electric automobile and unmanned aerial vehicle races, as well as e-sports games, during the holiday.

About 90 celadon and sword artifacts created by masters from Longquan City, Zhejiang Province, are on display at Tou-Se-We Museum.

Longquan is famous for celadon and swords, both intangible cultural heritages of China.

The Shanghai Center of Photography is hosting an exhibition "People and Place: Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) 40th Anniversary" that runs through the end of January.



Ti Gong

The exhibition features 2020 LOBA winners, whose works are displayed together with a snapshot overview of the award’s four-decade history, including images from past winners. The exhibit is the organization's first in China.

Running events will be held at Shanghai Oriental Land, Mingzhu Lake scenic area, and Langxia Countryside Park to celebrate the New Year.

Government officials are reminding people to avoid overseas trips, as well as tours to COVID-19 medium- or high-risk areas, during the holiday.