5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

  08:34 UTC+8, 2021-01-01       0
They are four Chinese and one Venezuelan. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.
The city reported five new imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 19.

The second and third patients are Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 19 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Venezuelan working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 29.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Democratic Republic of Congo who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 29.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 69 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1,167 imported cases, 1,067 have been discharged upon recovery and 96 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 341 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
