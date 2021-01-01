News / Metro

Love is in the air with launch of a service platform

  16:32 UTC+8, 2021-01-01
Shanghai's civil affairs authorities launched a family tree and precept service platform today to coincide with the New Year.
A ceremony where group marriage certificates were presented takes place at the Shanghai Library.

Hu Min / SHINE

Bride Hu Lili and her husband

Shanghai's civil affairs authorities launched a family tree and precept service platform today to mark the New Year.

The platform at (jpjx.library.sh.cn) features functions such as marriage registration commemorative e-card downloads and a family tree and precept search that enables people to discover their family roots.

It was jointly established by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and Shanghai Library.

So far, 117 surnames and relevant family precepts have been collected on the platform. 

The platform is designed to promote core socialist values, the harmony and stability of marriage, social morality and family virtues, and the culture of marriage, said Shen Jiaguan, director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau's marriage management department.

Its debut coincides with the implementation of China's Civil Code. 

/ Ti Gong

Officials launch the platform. 

Ti Gong

Zhu Qinhao (left), director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, presents a marriage certificate to a couple. 

To mark the platform's launch, a ceremony where group marriage certificates were presented took place at the Shanghai Library.

Wearing traditional Chinese outfits, Hu Lili and her long-time boyfriend Chen Chao tied the knot. 

Natives of Yueyang City, Hunan Province, their relationship began accidentally after Hu's QQ account was hacked and messages were sent to all her friends attempting to swindle money. Chen received the suspicious message and alerted Hu of the scam.

"That act left a deep impression on me," Hu said with a sweet grin. 

Their love story started then. 

However, their love encountered opposition from Hu's family. Making things even more challenging, they lived in different cities — Hu in Beijing and Chen in Shanghai

"But he proved his determination with action and we persevered despite the difficulties," said Hu. 

"The group ceremony has a strong sense of rituals,"  she said. "We will certainly encounter a lot of uncertainty and unknowns in our marriage, so hopefully our ancestors' wisdom will provide some guidance."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
