Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year

The city's tallest skyscrapers, Shanghai Disneyland and the Pudong Library hosted holiday events offering a range of thrills for revelers.

Ti Gong

People with New Year wishes visited “the top of Shanghai" to watch the sunrise and greet the New Year.

Early Friday morning, they took the world’s fastest elevators, covering 546 meters in less than a minute, to the 118th-floor observatory of Shanghai Tower — the world's second-tallest building.



Many Chinese believe that climbing high on New Year’s Day ushers in a good start and even better year.

At 6:52am, they watched the New Year’s sunrise bathed in a golden hue. People cheered, clapped hands and took photos of the city’s skyline with the accompaniment of a live ukulele performance.

More than 20 painters were invited to paint the scene, and their paintings were sold for charity.

Li Qian / SHINE

Not far from Shanghai Tower, the Shanghai World Financial Center — the city’s second tallest building — was also a popular spot for people to climb high.

From 6am to 7am, people could climb from the 97th to the 100th floors.

After sunrise, people went to the 100th-floor observation deck, 474 meters above the ground, to ring a bell, which many Chinese people believe brings good luck and eliminates grief. Some also wrote down their New Year's wishes.

On Thursday night, Shanghai Disney Resort welcomed the New Year in grand style with a celebratory multimedia show that included fireworks.

The special New Year’s Eve fireworks show — “Ignite the New Year”— lit up the sky above Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle, accompanied by projections, dazzling lights and new songs.

June of this year marks the resort’s fifth anniversary, for which a new logo has been designed featuring the iconic castle silhouetted against a brightly colored number five.



“It's been an incredible five years, and we are thrilled to be approaching such a significant milestone,” said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. “We've been truly humbled by the warm welcome our guests have given us since our grand opening, and we can't wait to give back to them with a spectacular assortment of magical moments, celebrations and much more.”

Bookworms welcomed the New Year last night in a quieter way at the Pudong Library.

The library's six floors were abuzz with activities, including movies, book exchanges and treasure hunts based on clues from the library's collection.



Because 2020 marked the 30th anniversary of Pudong's opening-up and development, the library featured great moments from the past 30 years. Visitors wore virtual reality glasses for a tour of Pudong’s landmarks.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE