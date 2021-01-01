News / Metro

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-01       0
The city's tallest skyscrapers, Shanghai Disneyland and the Pudong Library hosted holiday events offering a range of thrills for revelers.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-01       0
Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Ti Gong

People view the first sunrise of the New Year at Shanghai Tower.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Ti Gong

A live music performance at Shanghai Tower.

People with New Year wishes visited “the top of Shanghai" to watch the sunrise and greet the New Year.

Early Friday morning, they took the world’s fastest elevators, covering 546 meters in less than a minute, to the 118th-floor observatory of Shanghai Tower — the world's second-tallest building.

Many Chinese believe that climbing high on New Year’s Day ushers in a good start and even better year.

At 6:52am, they watched the New Year’s sunrise bathed in a golden hue. People cheered, clapped hands and took photos of the city’s skyline with the accompaniment of a live ukulele performance.

More than 20 painters were invited to paint the scene, and their paintings were sold for charity.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Li Qian / SHINE

People line up to ring in the New Year on a bell at the Shanghai World Financial Center.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Li Qian / SHINE

New Year's wishes left by visitors.

Not far from Shanghai Tower, the Shanghai World Financial Center — the city’s second tallest building — was also a popular spot for people to climb high.

From 6am to 7am, people could climb from the 97th to the 100th floors.

After sunrise, people went to the 100th-floor observation deck, 474 meters above the ground, to ring a bell, which many Chinese people believe brings good luck and eliminates grief. Some also wrote down their New Year's wishes.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Li Qian / SHINE

New Year's wishes in Chinese characters are projected on Shanghai Disneyland's castle.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Li Qian / SHINE

Mickey Mouse and his friends helped ring in the New Year.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Li Qian / SHINE

Simba from the "Lion King"

On Thursday night, Shanghai Disney Resort welcomed the New Year in grand style with a celebratory multimedia show that included fireworks.

The special New Year’s Eve fireworks show — “Ignite the New Year”— lit up the sky above Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle, accompanied by projections, dazzling lights and new songs.

June of this year marks the resort’s fifth anniversary, for which a new logo has been designed featuring the iconic castle silhouetted against a brightly colored number five.

“It's been an incredible five years, and we are thrilled to be approaching such a significant milestone,” said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. “We've been truly humbled by the warm welcome our guests have given us since our grand opening, and we can't wait to give back to them with a spectacular assortment of magical moments, celebrations and much more.”

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Li Qian / SHINE

The spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks show

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Li Qian / SHINE

A logo to celebrate the resort's upcoming fifth anniversary is unveiled.

Bookworms welcomed the New Year last night in a quieter way at the Pudong Library.

The library's six floors were abuzz with activities, including movies, book exchanges and treasure hunts based on clues from the library's collection.

Because 2020 marked the 30th anniversary of Pudong's opening-up and development, the library featured great moments from the past 30 years. Visitors wore virtual reality glasses for a tour of Pudong’s landmarks.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

New Year's Eve celebrations at the Pudong Library are livestreamed.

Dazzling heights, spectacular lights and literary night usher in New Year
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People lay down to watch a movie projected onto a giant screen on the library's ceiling.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     