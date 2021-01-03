News / Metro

City parks and outdoor attractions popular over holiday

Sunny weather over the three-day New Year holiday brought residents and tourists out to city parks and outdoor attractions despite the cold.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Shoppers in Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Walking alongside Suzhou Creek. 

Ti Gong

Children have a fun journey at the Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Sunny weather over the three-day New Year holiday brought residents and tourists to city parks and outdoor attractions despite the cold.

The Shanghai Botanical Garden received 22,902 visits over the three days, while Gongqing Forest Park had nearly 20,000.

The Chenshan Botanical Garden welcomed 4,783 visits over the three days, compared with 3,215 during the same period last year.

The Guyi Garden had 9,001 in total, compared with 13,153  last year.

Ti Gong

Haichang Ocean Park. 

Ti Gong

People watch a fireworks show at Shanghai Happy Valley.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Locals stroll along Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall. 

"I spent two days taking my son out and we visited the Shanghai Botanical Garden to enjoy the sunshine and nature, the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to explore science, and watched two movies during the holiday," said Xu Yan, a Shanghai mother whose son is five. "Despite the chilly weather, it is a fun holiday."

The Shanghai Happy Valley and Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park also attracted  young tourists and families with fireworks shows and electronic music parties.

The Shanghai Happy Valley said it witnessed a 45 percent increase in visits over the three-day holiday. 

Ti Gong

A fireworks show at Shanghai Happy Valley. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Time for a selfie by Suzhou Creek. 

Ti Gong

A display of bonsai at the Shanghai Botanical Garden. 

