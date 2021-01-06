News / Metro

Staycations in vogue over new year holiday

"Staycations" were the trend over the recent New Year holiday, statistics show. The word refers to a holiday spent at home or nearby. According to Oxford English Dictionary, its use in 2020 grew by almost 400 percent.

In particular, many young people vacationed at hotels near their homes, especially luxury hotels, to scratch the travel itch.

As holiday hotel demand exceeded supply, room rates saw year-on-year increases of 23 percent in three-star hotels, 21 percent in four-star hotels and 17 percent in five-star hotels, according to Trip.com.

Travel review website Mafengwo found that over the holiday, per-customer transaction at hotels were 32 percent higher than the same period last year.

Shanghai, Beijing and Hangzhou had the most overnight stays, according to Trip.com.

Data from Alibaba’s travel agency Fliggy show hotel bookings in people’s home cities and nearby increased more than 50 percent over last year.

One reason behind the booming hotel staycation phenomenon, according to global hospitality giant Hilton, is hotels themselves are becoming great holiday escapes.

More than just a place for accommodations. hotels also offer shopping and entertainment. Hilton is collaborating with toymaker Hasbro to hold a variety of themed activities centered around its popular My Little Pony, Transformers, and Monopoly toys and games. Hilton hotels also offer themed dining experiences, tailor-made gifts and photo-taking sites.

“These activities not only attract families with children, but also young women coming with friends,” said Huang Jie, senior vice president for Hilton China and Mongolia.

There's also a growing trend where people want to be in the natural world and experience sustainable lifestyles during their vacations, Huang said. In response, some Hilton hotels offer packages where people can walk in the wilderness and eat green food.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
